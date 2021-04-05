Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 3,497 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 245,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after acquiring an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9,177.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110,125 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

