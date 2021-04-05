Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,715,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $878,514,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $234.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.