Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 7,553 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

