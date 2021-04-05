Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.