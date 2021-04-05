Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

