New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Up 6.2%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

New Hope Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

