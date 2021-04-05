New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.54

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 433,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.