New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ)’s share price was down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 220,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 225,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

