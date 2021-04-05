Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.41

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 9851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after buying an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

