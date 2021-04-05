Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 5,150 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

