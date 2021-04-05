Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $123,524.72 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NEM traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 144.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

