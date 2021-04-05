Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Newmont worth $67,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,348 shares of company stock worth $1,234,958. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

