Newton One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.49 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Newton has a market cap of $34.05 million and $15.49 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.