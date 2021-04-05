NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Up 8.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 55,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,022,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

