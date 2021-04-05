NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,593.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.95 or 0.01048691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00412949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017027 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001513 BTC.

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

