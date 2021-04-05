NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1.20 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,930,802,919 coins and its circulating supply is 1,890,570,810 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.