NFT Index Price Hits $659.15 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $659.15 or 0.01104659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $48,335.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00305755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00094385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00755814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003894 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

