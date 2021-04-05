NFTLootBox (LOOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $872,389.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for $113.28 or 0.00189953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $872,389.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00301334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.44 or 0.00755346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003811 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.