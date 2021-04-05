NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Down 7.9% This Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $886,927.17 and approximately $8,728.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $1,735.67 or 0.02928425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00077224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00297658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00100610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783876 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028621 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 511 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

