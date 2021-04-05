NFTX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $91.72 million and $3.31 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $195.81 or 0.00330448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00298392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00097248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00758237 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029050 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins.

NFTX Coin Trading

