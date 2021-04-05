NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.