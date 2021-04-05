Nicholas Millington Sells 38,100 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07.

On Friday, January 8th, Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 747,312 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

