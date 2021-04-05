NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire on April 12th (NASDAQ:NDACU)

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units’ (NASDAQ:NDACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 12th. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACU opened at $10.23 on Monday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

About NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

