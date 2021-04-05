NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.89.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

