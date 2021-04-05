Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 7% After Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price dropped 7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 466,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,428,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 451.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 362.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

