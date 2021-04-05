Nimiq (NIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.35 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Nimiq has a market cap of $85.50 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.06 or 0.03584024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00373160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.61 or 0.01049448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.86 or 0.00448594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.48 or 0.00417471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.43 or 0.00334388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026231 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,253,754,214 coins and its circulating supply is 7,592,254,214 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

