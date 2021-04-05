Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of NIO worth $293,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after buying an additional 174,107 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after buying an additional 324,861 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 437,400 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,235,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:NIO opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

