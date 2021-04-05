Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Tops $0.0054

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $336,421.51 and approximately $90.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00678145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

