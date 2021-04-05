Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.14. 74,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 163,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several brokerages have commented on NTTYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

