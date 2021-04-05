NIX (NIX) Trading Up 122.8% Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. NIX has a total market cap of $29.00 million and $120,942.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded 122.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,784.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.91 or 0.03577332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.43 or 0.00373287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.23 or 0.01089124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00448120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.58 or 0.00419468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00334100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026694 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,992,129 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

