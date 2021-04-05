NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.27

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 11873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

NNGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

