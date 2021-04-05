Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 286.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Shares of HRTH opened at $4.40 on Monday. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various omni-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.