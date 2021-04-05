Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.58.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NSC stock opened at $271.18 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $136.65 and a 12 month high of $273.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

