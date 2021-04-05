Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 4,423,548 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,423,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,344,000. Norges Bank owned 1.64% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,999,000 after buying an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Aptiv by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 618,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,581,000 after buying an additional 250,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE:APTV opened at $140.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

