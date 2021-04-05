Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,613,135 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,613,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,474,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.