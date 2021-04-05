Norges Bank Invests $598.11 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,285,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,108,000. Norges Bank owned about 4.97% of Loews as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Loews by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Loews by 33.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

