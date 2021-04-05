Norges Bank Invests $601.43 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,465,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,429,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $412.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.49 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

