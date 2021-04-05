Norges Bank Invests $720.15 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,120,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,148,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

