Norges Bank Invests $878.51 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,826,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,514,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Caterpillar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Caterpillar by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,752,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,972,000 after acquiring an additional 219,536 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $232.74 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

