Norges Bank Invests $964.91 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,127,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $964,912,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of CVS Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

