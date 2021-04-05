Norges Bank Makes New $597.56 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,183,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,561,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Intercontinental Exchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,437,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 174,706 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,982.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 271,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 271,349 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

