Norges Bank Makes New $606.96 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,138,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,960,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of The Progressive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

