Norges Bank Makes New $677.29 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,706,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $677,293,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Becton, Dickinson and as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,348,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 426,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,959 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $241.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

