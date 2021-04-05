Norges Bank Makes New $689.48 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,557,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,483,000. Norges Bank owned 1.21% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,117,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.