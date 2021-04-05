Norges Bank Makes New $732.17 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,047,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $732,174,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.83% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $73,724,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,971,000 after buying an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

