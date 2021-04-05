Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,689,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,997,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Colgate-Palmolive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.