Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,709,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,086,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Pinduoduo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $713,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $144.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.16 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

