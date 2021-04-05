Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,745,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,618,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.61% of Square at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $232.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 364.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

