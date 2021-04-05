Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 14,139,470 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,139,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,957,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of The Charles Schwab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.