Norges Bank Takes $666.46 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,673,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,462,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of NIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,107 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after acquiring an additional 324,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000.

Shares of NIO opened at $40.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

